Jackson County economy growing

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County’s economy is one of the fastest growing in the state according to New York financial company SmartAsset.
Jackson County ranks 7th in Oregon on the list for gross domestic product growth.
Over 4 years, the county’s GDP has grown by over a billion dollars, falling just behind Deschutes County in central Oregon.
The study was part of a broader analysis looking at areas with the most growth in the country.
