Jackson County Emergency Operations collecting medical supplies at the expo

Starting Sunday morning and ending on Friday, March 27th, a medical supply depot is open at the Jackson County Expo.
“The medical community has said that they’re at a critical level, so the emergency operations center has asked us to be a collection point for other people who might have extra supplies,” Holmbeck said.
The depot is being run by the Jackson County Emergency Operations Center.
It will collect donations of personal protective equipment which includes masks, gloves and sanitizer.
The supplies will then be processed through the emergency center and distributed to local hospitals, clinics and urgent care centers.
Holmbeck says masks are needed the most.
“We think there might be a bunch out there because they’re the same masks that people used during the fire seasons, from last summer and the summer before, so if they have extra masks sealed in cases we will accept those,” Holmbeck added.
He says they will also accept handmade masks, as some people are now making them.
