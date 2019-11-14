Home
Jackson County employees rally for new contract

Jackson County employees rally for new contract

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — Dozens of Jackson County employees rallied in Downtown Medford Wednesday. The Jackson County Employee Association said it wants a new contract that would provide better healthcare coverage.

The group claims after months of negotiations, the county has refused to offer a fair deal, specifically with both health insurance and competitive wages.  The association said they want the same deal as the Public Employee Benefits Board (PEBB).

Employees who rallied said it’s a more affordable option that would cover medical costs and provide them more money in their pockets.

“It’s so important for our people to be able to go to the doctor and be able to afford to be able to go to the doctor, not have to worry about paying rent versus going to the doctor or buying a prescription versus buying food, and unfortunately it’s straight down to that,” said Kember Dollarhide, a Jackson County employee.

The union claims the PEBB deal would save the county $920,000 per year.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »