Jackson County employees vote to strike on healthcare

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County employees vote to strike, saying the proposed healthcare plan currently on the table is not affordable.

Following the vote, Angela Cruthids, a member of the Jackson County Employee Association’s bargaining team says, “Throughout this process I have felt completely disrespected by management. Our main issue is healthcare. County employees deserve a healthcare plan we can afford to use. We can’t go back to our low-wage members and tell them they’re going to have to skip doctors visit for the next three years.”

When we spoke to county counsel, they told us negotiations started a year ago.

“We have been working very diligently with their bargaining team and our bargaining team trying to reach a contract that addresses everybody’s issues. But so far we haven’t been able to reach agreement that both are finding to be acceptable,” Joel Benton, County Counselor.

The Union must now formally announce a strike to Jackson County. A meeting this week will determine when a strike could begin.

