Jackson County Expo increasing sanitation measures for upcoming events

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The Jackson County Expo is increasing sanitation measures for all upcoming events.
The expo says they’re following the recommendations of the local health department.
It’s adding additional hand washing stations, enhancing the janitorial cleaning schedule and encouraging those who feel unwell to stay home.
The expo plans on keeping all planned events in place.
This weekend, the expo is hosting the Lithia Expo Sale.
