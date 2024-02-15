Jackson County faced with school budget cuts

Medford, Ore.- “The reality is, we’re a smaller district, and we have to adjust our size,” voiced Ashland school district superintendent, Samuel Bogdanove.

According to Ashland superintendent Samuel Bogdanove Oregon has seen a reduction of more than eleven thousand students since the start of the COVID pandemic.

Bogdanove uttered, “We’re at a place, where we have to recognize we’re a district of 2500 or 2550, and we have to incorporate the resource at every level.”

They are faced with cutting staff, and adding additional workloads to certain departments to make up for the cuts, something southern Oregon’s largest school district in Medford is trying to avoid, as they’ve been in contract talks with the Medford Education Association.

Bogdanove added, “It’s been slow going, it’s just no doubt about that, but the most important thing for everyone to know is that we’re still working together to solve this contract and get it completed.”

We’ve already seen a strike recently in Oregon’s largest school district, Portland Public Schools, which is why Medford Superintendent, Bret Champion hopes this deal is something everyone can get on board with.

“13.5% over three years, with a six and a quarter percent increase in year one, a 4.3 percent in year two, and a three percent in year three,” Medford Superintendent, Bret Champion stated.

That offer is projected to be launched at Thursday’s school board meeting. According to Champion, it would make Medford teachers number one in the area after the second year, but this could change because budgeting comes down to a simple equation for Medford.

Champion mentioned, “It really kind of comes down to how large is the graduation class that’s leaving us, and how large is the incoming class of kindergarteners who are coming in.

The district is weighing all options to keep enrollment numbers up.

“One of the things we’re doing with that is trying to up our game with schools of choice,” Champion stated.

There are three schools of choice, rouche outdoor community school. Anyone from K through 8th grade can enroll, Medford online from 5th grade to high school, and Innovation Academy which is for high schoolers, and the program starts next school year.

Champion echoed, “All of those factors are our way of trying to become extremely relevant to our families in the area as well as those who are extremely satisfied with their local option.”

