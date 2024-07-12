Jackson County Fair prepares for Tuesday kick off with heat still lingering

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – As workers prepare the rides for the Jackson County Fair which kicks off Tuesday, they’re preparing for some triple digit days.

“We cant change the weather in July, but we got a lot of stuff that will help cool you down,” said Jackson County Expo Manager Rob Holmbeck. “Bring your empty water bottle with you to the fair and you can fill it up anywhere you want. We have our water buffalo, it’s a 200 gallon water tank, that will have free water. Fire district 3 has a mister station with free water. There’s plenty of places to get out of the heat in the buildings with air conditioning.”

If attendees are getting a little toasty outside, there’s plenty to find inside.

This year’s fair is hosting it’s first annual bingo event, with prizes donated from local businesses, and there’s also popular fair staples to see like the reptile exhibit.

While enjoying all the favorite rides from years past, fairgoers are encouraged to wear light clothing and stay hydrated.

“We are hoping for 90 degree weather. It depends on what website you look at at. Some of them say its going to be 90, some of them say its going to be 95 to 98 but you know what. Its the fair. It’s only one week a year, come out and have a blast.”

The fair starts Tuesday July 16 at 4 p.m. and goes till Sunday July 21. you can purchase tickets on the Jackson County Expo’s website.

