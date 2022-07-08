Jackson County Fair Returns Wednesday July 13th

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Jackson County Fair is less than a week away.

The Expo is excited to invite people back to the fairgrounds for the annual fair from July 13th through the 17th.

It will feature rides, live performances, and attractions. Organizers say they are also happy to introduce a new gondola-style Ferris Wheel along with the fair staples that people know and love.

“Our favorites, our Gravitron, our Freak Out, our Zipper are all going to be here on site that tower that you lose your stomach on it’ll be here. Our favorites are all going to be back here this summer,” said Helen Baker of the Jackson County Expo.

Baker says there are no calories at the fairgrounds, she encourages everyone to try some of the craziest foods on display.

Tickets are sold at Sherm’s Food 4 Less and on the Expo’s website.