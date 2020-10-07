Jackson County gears up for presidential election, voting registration closes in 1 week

In fact, voter registration closes a week from today, on the 13th.
The Jackson County Clerk, Chris Walker, says voter pamphlets are being sent out this week.
Ballots will be sent out to registered voters on October 16th.
Walker says the county is ready.
As it’s done in recent years, the county is allowing one representative from each major party to watch.
The room where ballots are processed is large, creating space necessary due to COVID.
“I can allow them given depending on space requirements just as a citizen but again, it’s going to be very limited quantities at any given time,” said Walker.
She says both election workers and observers must sign agreements in advance. They are not allowed to use electronics and must sit in a designated area.
Walker says general elections always have the biggest turnouts and there’s a lot of interest this year.
If people aren’t registered yet, they only have until the 13th and it’s easy to do.
“The fastest, simplest way is to go online at oregonvotes.gov and click register to vote,” Walker said.
She says around 100 ballots have already been submitted by military personnel and absentee voters, who legally have the right to vote first.
“You can easily access and cast your ballot, and being an American citizen, in my mind, it should be your obligation to want to do that,” Walker said.
In addition to local libraries that have drop boxes for your ballot, a new drop box has been placed in the parking lot behind the Medford Library.
You have until 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 3rd to turn your ballot in.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.