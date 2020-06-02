Jackson County looking forward to Phase Two of reopening

Medford, Ore — Jackson County commissioners say they are ready for Phase Two of reopening.
Tuesday commissioners sent a letter to governor Kate Brown to apply for Phase Two reopening.
In a virtual meeting today, commissioners discussed what Phase Two may look like for the county and how the healthcare industry has prepared for an possible uptick in Covid-19 cases.
Commissioners hope to have a decision on advancing to Phase Two from the Governor by the weekend.
“There’s going to be some additional business openings bowling alleys, possibly movie theaters, possible live theater. It may encompass some youth sport activities, greater numbers of gatherings, 50 indoor, 100 outdoor gatherings,” said Commissioner Rick Dyer.
So far Phase Two reopening will include larger indoor and outdoor gatherings as well as limited visitations to nursing homes.
Counties are expected to hear Friday, whether they reopen to phase 2 on Saturday.
Commissioner Dyer says the county is still waiting on the release of millions in federal funds to smaller Oregon counties, meant to provide testing, contact tracing, PPE, plus relief to help small businesses stay afloat.
