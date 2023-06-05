Jackson County mushroom hunter still missing

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A Jackson County man has been missing for more than five weeks now.

65-year-old John Early is described as a white 6’2” man weighing about 200 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

The Ashland mushroom hunter was last seen east of Ashland on Sunday, April 30th near mile marker 26 of Highway 66.

Early reportedly doesn’t have a car and doesn’t drive.

Jackson County’s search and rescue team previously said that the scale of their search had been reduced to only local resources.

If you know anything about Early’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

