Jackson County non-profit asking for donations

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A Jackson County non-profit is doing its part in helping food insecurity locally.
Gleaning Network is a membership-based food pantry that works strictly off food donations. Recently, it has gotten more food from grocery stores and want to give it back to the community.
Silly Zak’s Gluten-Free Bakery has even donated its space to help the project.
“Creating unity through food that’s what these ladies and gentleman are doing here,” said Jeff Wilson, CEO of Silly Zak’s Gluten-Free Bakery.
The organization is 100% volunteer based and is looking for more help.
Click HERE for more information on Gleaning Network.
