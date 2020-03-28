Jackson County organizing food assistance program

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County began delivering a daily meal to residents on the Bear Creek Greenway Friday.
Starting at 11 a.m., staff and volunteers began walking the paved trail in Central Point all the way to Ashland.
Jackson County hopes this will encourage the homeless to stay at their camps in an effort to prevent coronavirus from spreading.
“We’re currently focused on the Greenway. So they have less of a chance to contract COVID-19 and they have less of a chance to spread COVID-19,” Steve Lambert said.
Jackson County says they are also distributing red laminated cards to residents. Each day when crews come through they’re asking people who are ill to place the red card on the edge of the path where they will then be seen by a medical professional.
