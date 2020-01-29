Jackson County Parks fees increase

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Starting February 1, sees at Jackson County Parks will be increasing for the first time in years.
The popular season pass parking fee will increase from $30 to $40. Other areas seeing increases include RV sites, picnic shelter reservations and the Emigrant Lake water slides.
“We have a lot of underground infrastructure that really helps us run our parks. We have power and utilities, sewer, water systems, etc. That need upgrades, so we are really trying to focus some of the funding from these fee increases towards deferred maintenance,” Steve Lambert, Jackson County Parks, said.
Jackson County Parks says fees haven’t increased in several years and is needed with the increased cost of operations.
