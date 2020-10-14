Jackson County Parks plans on dropping seeds over burnt portions of Bear Creek Greenway

PHOENIX/TALENT, Ore. — Jackson County Parks is scheduled to drop seeds next week across portions of the Bear Creek Greenway badly burned by the Almeda fire.
The parks program manager says the county has purchased 40,000 pounds of native seed mix, which will be dropped over the greenway early next week, in hopes of restoring vegetation.
Jackson County Parks says the seeding was scheduled to be dropped this week by helicopter, but has since been re-scheduled due to heavy winds. The seeding is now scheduled to drop next Monday and Tuesday, with the hope of getting the seeds down before fall and winter rains can wash them away.
“This immediate response is focused on keeping dirt where dirt needs to stay, which is out of creeks and out of Bear Creek, obviously, for fish habitat and storm water quality reasons – so this response is geared towards seeding,” said Jackson County Park program manager, Steve Lambert.
Lambert says after the seeding process, Jackson County Parks will look into other ways to help restore the ecosystem of the greenway.
There will be temporary closures of the greenway on Monday and Tuesday when the seeding happens.
