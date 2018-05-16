Jackson County Peace Officers honored for National Police Week

Medford, Ore — Members of law enforcement and the community throughout Jackson County came out to honor and celebrate those lost in the line of duty as part of National Police Week.
The moment was marked by a reading of names lost while serving in law enforcement, including Ashland Officer Malcus Williams.
Chief Tighe O’Meara says the community’s support has been uplifting during a difficult time.
“That support is so important to everybody that’s doing the job and so important the family members to know that the work that’s done very day is appreciated and respected and as I said in my speech, it’s in that support that we find the strength to go on,” said Chief Tighe O’Meara.
Officer Williams passed away in March. His name was added to a plaque memorializing officers lost in the line of duty.
