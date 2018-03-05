Jackson County prioritizing repeat offenders

Jackson County, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has revealed a step it’s taking to deal with repeat offenders.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Nate Sickler, the sheriff’s office has generated a list of people who have multiple warrants and consistently fail to appear for court.
The county is working with other agencies and making sure once the people on the list are in jail they stay there until they’ve appeared before a judge.
“We hope that this will have a positive impact and that it could be a way we could slowly whittle down the huge problem we have with fail to appears in our county,” Sheriff Nate Sickler said.
The sheriff’s office has reserved ten beds to make sure there’s room for the repeat offenders.
The DA’s office, local police departments, mental health workers and community justice are all supporting the program.