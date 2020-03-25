Jackson County Public Health announces 3rd case of coronavirus

Community acquired means the sick person had no known travel-related exposure or contact with a known case.
It’s the 3rd case in the county and one of 18 new cases in Oregon today.
Jackson County Public Health says right now it’s going through the process of tracing in order to track individuals who may have had contact with the person who has coronavirus.
“We have a process in place for reaching out to any public contacts, that’s what we do,” said health officer, Dr. Jim Shames.
That process is being done on multiple levels according to Dr. Shames.
“If there were any contacts in a hospital setting, hospitals would take care of that. If there’s any contacts in the emergency services they would take care of that, that’s how we do contact tracing,” Dr. Shames said.
The identity of the sick person isn’t being released, not even their gender or the city they live in.
The county’s also reaching out to see who they had personal contact with.
“A contact that we think could have potentially been exposed we’re reaching out to them and contacting them individually,” added Dr. Shames.
County health officials say more cases were expected so it isn’t a surprise.
However, people should stay home as much as possible; stay at least 6 feet away from others any time you do go out, and go out only for essentials – like groceries and medical care.
Health officials say you shouldn’t be gathering in groups, your kids shouldn’t have any play dates and unnecessary trips should be cancelled.
