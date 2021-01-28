Jackson County Public Health is lifting the Yellow Overdose Alert for Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO.- Jackson County Public Health is lifting the Yellow Alert for accidental overdoses related to illicit opioids such as heroin in Jackson County.
A yellow alert is a warning. The warning is issued because Jackson County Public Health has identified a higher than expected number of accidental overdoses from illicit opioids, such as heroin, over a specific period of time.
The county issued the alert earlier this month on January 12 based on an increase in emergency department admissions and an increase in overdose responses by the Medford Police Department and Mercy Flights over the first two weeks of the year.
They are still encouraging people who use illicit opioids of the following:
• Abstaining from drug use and accessing medication-assisted treatment or drug treatment is
the best way to eliminate the risk of overdose.
• Those who haven’t used in a while may relapse and are at increased risk of an overdose. It is
important to be aware of your tolerance and reduce the amount you might normally use.
• Have an overdose plan; make sure someone can get to you when you use, and it is safest only
to use when you are with someone you trust. Don’t use behind a closed door!
• BE PREPARED. GET NALOXONE. SAVE A LIFE. You can get naloxone through these
avenues:
-Any pharmacist in Oregon can prescribe naloxone for you.
-Anyone who can prescribe medication can send a naloxone prescription to your
pharmacy.
-People who utilize the Syringe Exchange Program can receive free naloxone.
-Free naloxone is available through Max’s Mission.
• It is important to call 911 when someone is overdosing from opioids. If you use naloxone, the
effects are temporary, and the person still needs medical attention. Very potent “heroin” may
require many doses. After the medication wears off, the person could fall back into a coma.
If you call police or 911 to get help for someone having a drug overdose, Oregon’s Good
Samaritan Law protects you from being arrested or prosecuted for drug-related charges or
parole/probation violations based on information provided to emergency responders.
• It is important not to mix drugs because drugs taken together can interact in ways that
increase their overall effect and increase your risk of overdosing
