Jackson County Public Works Department truck stolen

WHITE CITY, Ore. — A Jackson County Public Works Department truck was stolen sometime this past month.
The 2019 Ford F-250 was serviced last month and brought back to the Jackson County Facility where it’s stored.
It went missing sometime between November 26th and December 20th.
The county checked their logs and that’s when it realized it went missing.
“It wasn’t noticed right off because one of the crews said the other crew has it and then once we started digging into it realized no, it’s not here,” said director of roads and parks, John Vial.
If you see the 2-door cab with the Jackson County logo and fleet #6172, call Jackson County Sheriff’s office at 541-776-7206.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.