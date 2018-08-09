Jackson County receives millions towards affordable housing

MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon Housing and Community Services awarded funds for affordable housing this week.
On the list of recipients — the Housing Authority of Jackson County.
Just over $2.25 million will be going towards the proposed Creekside Apartments on South Haskell Street in Central Point.
“There’s absolutely a housing crisis here in the Rogue Valley and we’re excited to be able to do our part to help address that,” explained housing authority development director Ryan Haynes.
The 50 units in the complex would be available to military vets as well as families making less than half the area median income.
The housing authority is hoping construction will begin sometime this year.