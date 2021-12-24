Jackson County Roads entering holiday weekend with ‘all hands on deck’ in preparation of winter storm

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore — In preparation of the winter storm expected to heavily impact parts of the Rogue Valley this weekend, Jackson County Roads are on standby to clear roadways.

“It’s kind of an all hands on deck for the next week or so,” Steve Lambert, director of both Jackson County Parks and Roads, told NBC5 Thursday. “We’re always planning a worst case scenario, as we know our mountain passes and higher elevation roads are going to get hammered over the next week or so it sounds like.”

Lambert says they’ve been preparing for winter conditions since July. The Roads department has about 50 different machines to clear snow and ice on the roadways.

Crews are closely watching if snow will pile up on the Valley floor, and will prioritize busy streets to clear.

“We have hundreds of miles of road here within the county. We cant be everywhere all the time,” Lambert said. “We try our best, but you should always be prepared to be driving on slick roads in the winter months.”

As of Thursday, chains are advised near the Siskiyou Summit – an area typically impacted from snow. The Oregon Department of Transportation reported about 24 inches of roadside snow in the area.

ODOT is aiming to prevent a massive traffic backup, following last week’s hours-long delay on I-5 southbound heading into California.

RELATED: ODOT, Caltrans bracing for winter conditions on ‘busy’ I-5 this week, following backup near Ashland

“Once we get that massive traffic behind say a stalled truck or sideways truck, then the plows cant work, then if its continuing to snow hard, then it just compounds the problem.”

Lambert advises drivers to not travel on the right side of the snow plows, and to give space when they’re sanding.

“Give our team room to do their work safe,” Lambert said. “They’re out for the traveling public, trying to make those streets as safe as possible.”

Drivers in Oregon can call 511 for current road information, or Tripcheck