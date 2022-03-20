Jackson County SAR looking for missing Nor. California man after dog found near Trail

TRIAL, Ore — Jackson County Search and Rescue crews are looking into the disappearance of a northern California man, after his dog was found near Trail.

JCSO shared on its Facebook page Saturday, that it located a dog off of Crowfoot Road – believed to belong to a missing man out of Siskiyou County. The Sheriff’s office did not identify the name or share photos of the man in the post.

JCSO adds that the missing owner was not found in the area with the dog, and his vehicle was last located in California. It’s seeking help in determining how the dog ended up on Crowfoot Road, and if anyone has had contact with the man or the dog.

Anyone with information can contact: Sgt. Shawn Richards with JCSO at (541) 591-1843.

This remains a developing story and more details will be released as it emerges.