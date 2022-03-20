Jackson County SAR looking for missing Nor. California man after dog found near Trail

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter March 19, 2022

TRIAL, Ore — Jackson County Search and Rescue crews are looking into the disappearance of a northern California man, after his dog was found near Trail.

JCSO shared on its Facebook page Saturday, that it located a dog off of Crowfoot Road – believed to belong to a missing man out of Siskiyou County. The Sheriff’s office did not identify the name or share photos of the man in the post.

JCSO adds that the missing owner was not found in the area with the dog, and his vehicle was last located in California. It’s seeking help in determining how the dog ended up on Crowfoot Road, and if anyone has had contact with the man or the dog.

Anyone with information can contact: Sgt. Shawn Richards with JCSO at (541) 591-1843.

This remains a developing story and more details will be released as it emerges.

Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]
