Jackson County sees increase in gastroenteritis cases

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff April 21, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County Public Health said they’re seeing an increase in gastroenteritis cases and outbreaks, likely caused by norovirus.

Public health says the cases are largely among daycare and school-aged kids.

Gastroenteritis includes diseases that cause inflammation of the stomach and  diarrhea with or without vomiting.

It’s often called “food poisoning” or “stomach flu,” though it’s not actually related to the flu.

Norovirus is very contagious.

Public health says you can protect yourself by washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water, especially before handling any food.

Hand sanitizers aren’t effective against removing norovirus particles compared to washing.

JCPH also advises anyone who is sick or has sick children to stay home for at least 48 hours after your symptoms are over.

