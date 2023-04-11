Jackson County to receive millions within homeless state of emergency

JACKSON COUNTY — We told you yesterday how much money Jackson County is getting within Oregon’s homelessness state of emergency.

Now we know when it will be distributed.

Jackson County will get $8.8 million to re-house 133 households and create 67 shelter beds.

Access will be distributing the money for the state.

Separate from the $8.8 million, Access also received 1.4 million dollars specifically for homeless prevention.

That’s according to the executive director of the non-profit.

“So far the partners have been just great,” said Carrie Borgen. “So it’s been a good opportunity to really get us together and help us look at the community and see what some options are like this.”

Borgen said the governor’s office told Access it will receive the funds at the end of the month.

It will then be distributed next month to community partners and organizations.

