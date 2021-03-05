Jackson County Vendors grateful for community support at Growers and Crafters Market

MEDFORD, Ore — Dozens of people in Jackson County supported local businesses as the Rogue Valley Growers and Crafters Market kicked off its 34th season.
“They have pivoted during this pandemic,” Executive director Daria Land said on vendors staying afloat during the past year. “They have done everything that they can, to make sure our community has access to local fresh foods.”
The Market kicked off the new season at the Old Armory in Ashland on Tuesday. To the vendors, the response this first week has been huge.
“Everyone is super supportive,” Business owner Benjamin Wood said. “I think we’re really grasping the sense that buying local is good for the local economy.”
On Thursday there were a variety of a lot of products ranging from fresh produce and seafood, to handcrafted gifts. For these businesses, the start of the new season is a sign of spring and the enthusiasm that comes with it.
“The community is absolutely amazing. I got so much love and appreciation.” Wood said
Anthony Carter is a reporter for KOBI. Follow on Twitter: @acarter_TV
