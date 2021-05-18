Jackson Pool in Medford reopens to swim lessons and private rentals only

MEDFORD, Ore — The Jackson Pool reopened Monday under new restrictions due to the pandemic.
The City of Medford says the pool, located on the 800 block of Summit Ave, will not be available for people wishing to open swim – but for swim lessons and private rentals instead.
Officials say private reservations will only be on Saturdays.
“This is our only open public seasonal swimming pool and we did not take this lightly,” Sandi Sherman, Recreation Supervisor with the City of Medford told NBC5 news. “We know that it was a difficult decision.”
Anyone interested in lessons and rentals can call the City at: 541-774-2400
