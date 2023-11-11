Jacksonville Inn goes on sale again

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jacksonville Inn is for sale again after being bought by the current owners just over two years ago.

The current owners are a group of local developers called ADLO.

When it was first bought, they told us that they aimed to maintain the legacy of the previous longtime owners and said no drastic changes would be made

Since then, they say that the only changes they’ve made are renovating the guest and wine rooms and at the beginning of the year, they had to shut down the inn’s restaurant.

Now the group says that they’re choosing to sell the inn because they think the place needs someone who can invest the time.

They tell me that each one of the owners have their own businesses and workload that prevent them from dedicating all of their attention to the Jacksonville institution.

They say they were grateful for their time with the property but are ready to pass it on.

One of the owners, Laz Ayala said, “we’re just excited to share that with the community and we hope, of course, that it is someone from within the community. Which we won’t be surprised if it is, for the same reasons: this is a special property.”

The Jacksonville Inn was established in the 60’s.

And the owners emphasize that someone who will keep the integrity of the inn is their priority

The property is not yet listed online.

The owners are still in the process of selecting a broker.

