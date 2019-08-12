Home
Jacksonville man dies after crashing motorcycle into cow

Jacksonville man dies after crashing motorcycle into cow

Local News Top Stories

MEDFORD, ORE. — A Jacksonville man died early Monday morning after the motorcycle he was driving hit a cow on the roadway.

Oregon State Police have identified the driver as 57 year old Stephen Coolidge of Jacksonville. Investigators say Coolidge was riding along Hwy 238 near milepost 37 when he hit the cow.

Coolidge died on scene. The cow was also reported as dead.

Hwy 238 was closed for over two hours following the crash.

OSP was assisted by Medford Fire and ODOT.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »