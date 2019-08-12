Jacksonville man dies after crashing motorcycle into cow

MEDFORD, ORE. — A Jacksonville man died early Monday morning after the motorcycle he was driving hit a cow on the roadway.
Oregon State Police have identified the driver as 57 year old Stephen Coolidge of Jacksonville. Investigators say Coolidge was riding along Hwy 238 near milepost 37 when he hit the cow.
Coolidge died on scene. The cow was also reported as dead.
Hwy 238 was closed for over two hours following the crash.
OSP was assisted by Medford Fire and ODOT.
Kyle Aevermann originally joined NBC5 News in 2012 as a morning producer and reporter. Kyle left NBC5 to report in Milwaukee, WI. He then spent months backpacking across Asia. He returned to NBC5 to co-anchor NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Originally from the Chicago area, he headed west to intern at KISL-FM on Catalina Island. Kyle then moved to the Pacific Northwest in 2009 to work in Social Media.
Kyle loves hiking, traveling, discovering cultures and has a serious obsession for good food.