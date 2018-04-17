Jacksonville residents could see surcharge for police services

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Jacksonville residents could soon be asked to pay a little extra every month to fund the city’s police department.
Right now, funding for police comes from the city’s general fund.
With costs rising because of equipment and new contractors, the city needs a way to pay for it all.
“They could have done a tax levy and they voted against the tax levy because there’s always a question of how the people will vote for it. The surcharge will give them the money they need now for their operation,” explained Jacksonville Mayor Paul Becker.
The $20 a month cost would go into a police protection fund.
The surcharge is expected to generate around $400,000 a year and could only be used for police.
An ordinance could be ready as soon as next council meeting.