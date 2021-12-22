Jacksonville sees changes for downtown businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Things are changing at least in Jacksonville. If you’ve driven downtown recently you might be seeing some old businesses leaving and some new life coming in. Two Downtown Jacksonville staples are changing ownership. And another business is closing completely next month. It’s a lot happening in a short period of time in little Historic Jacksonville. Lifelong resident and soon-to-be retiree Linda Graham said this isn’t new.

“Every 10 to 15 years Jacksonville goes through a cleansing. New faces, new businesses, some old changing hands this is a normal process of the evolution of business,” said Linda Graham, Owner of Scheffel’s Toy Shop.

Even Graham has sold Scheffel’s Toy Shop a store she’s owned for 30 years!

“I’m gonna go home to that old man I married 42 years ago while we’re still on the right side of the dirt,” said Graham.

But don’t worry, the new buyer is keeping the name and toys they’ll just be adding items like clothes.

Across the street, you might have noticed another change. What was then Terra Firma is now Calathea Home and Gift.

“Calathea is a plant and it means- symbolizes to turn a new leaf,” said Sarah Woodbury, Owner of Calathea Home and Gift.

Woodbury worked at Terra Firma for 11 years. The original owners offered to sell her the nearly 30-year-old business.

“I’ve always loved being here and it’s just my favorite place to be. I love the community, I love all the stuff that we sell. So I just feel like this is where I’m supposed to be,” said Woodbury.

Woodbury was born and raised in Jacksonville. She took over last month. She told NBC5 News the community that raised her is now supporting her in this new journey.

“We took over that day and people were a little bit shocked, but really everybody has been amazing,” said Woodbury.

But while this spark lives on across the street another shop is closing down. Farmhouse Treasures has been in Jacksonville for 23 years. Come January 16, store owner Patti Keck said they’re closing their doors for good.

“There’s sadness because there are so many people who’ve come in over the years and travel actually here whether it’s once or twice or three times a year,” said Keck.

Keck said she’ll miss the people the most. But it’s not all sad news. She is now making her famous fudge at Violets and Cream Ice Cream in Jacksonville.

“There will be change, as there always is,” said Keck.

All of these businesses are open now. Schefell’s Toys will close Thursday until the spring under new ownership. Farmhouse treasures will close on January 16, 2022.