Home
Jacksonville woman celebrates 100th birthday

Jacksonville woman celebrates 100th birthday

Local News Regional Top Stories , , ,

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A very big day for a Jacksonville resident, she celebrated her 100th birthday Monday.

Helen Hein moved to Jacksonville in the 50’s when her and her late husband bought a ranch. Hein says she isn’t sure what the secret to long life is, but it’s important to surround yourself with people you love.

“Well I had a wonderful husband, a wonderful marriage. 74 years. He was my cowboy and I was his cowgirl. We both liked riding horses and we had cattle,” Hein said.

She was one of the original residents at Pioneer Village senior living when the home was built in 2005. Hein now spends her times doing what she loves: baking, sewing and making jewelry.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »