Jacksonville’s historic barber shop back open

Ore.- In October NBC5 News brought you the story of the historic Jacksonville Barber Shop being forced to close after having been told they were evicted by their landlords. But it’s back open now.
After the Masonic Lodge that owns the building hired a lawyer to address the eviction notice in October, Jacksonville Barber Shop owner Ed McBee says he did the same.
Mcbee says that after the Masonic Lodge alleged the barber shops lease didn’t exist, he took the case to court to prove that in fact, it did.
“We proved our point too. You know the lease did exist, you know, we had witnesses that showed up and testified that” McBee says.
The barbershop is now back open and awaiting a lease with new terms from the Masonic Lodge.