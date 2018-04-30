Jacksonville’s only ice cream shop forced to close, now up for sale

The Scoop Shoppe on E. California in Downtown Jacksonville is up for sale after three years of serving ice cream, candy and soda-floats to locals and tourists alike.
Co-owner and manager Kimberly Laird has been single-handedly running the shop since she brought the historic property in May 2015. Laird, a former manager for Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, said it was always her dream to open up a parlor-style ice cream shoppe.
She was able to bring that dream to life with the help of her former boss and business partner, who recently passed away of cancer.
Laird could not say enough about how much she has loved working at The Scoop Shoppe, but unfortunately it was not without hardship. The past two summers were especially hard because of wildfire smoke.
“We were all in masks so my business really went down,” Laird said. “It’s been a struggle but it’s been so rewarding.”
Laird said between revenue lost from wildfire smoke during peak season and the recent passing of her business partner who helped with finances, she was left with no choice but to close up shop. She served her last scoop in December.
“It means a lot, and it means a lot to the community,” Laird said of the shop.
Although Laird is closing her business, she is hoping someone will purchase the shop and pick up where she left off.
“I really want to keep it the way it is so all the kids have a place to go. You know on Wednesdays they get off of school on half days and they come here. And I’m not here anymore. And it’s really sad.”
The Scoop Shoppe was Jacksonville’s only ice cream shop.