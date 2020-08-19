JaCo and JoCo above the national average for positive coronavirus tests

JACKSON CO., Ore. – New numbers from the Oregon Health Authority show the state is below the national average for positive coronavirus tests, but that’s not the case in Jackson Co.
The OHA says as of last week, Oregon had a positive test rate of 4.5%, while the national average is at 9%. However, Jackson Co. Public Health says we shouldn’t celebrate, because we’re at 10.1%.
“Fewer people have been testing, for reasons that are unclear to me. So if you have fewer people testing and the cases are going up, the percent that become positive are going to be higher. And that’s kind of where we’re at now,” said Dr. Jim Shames, Jackson Co. Public Health.
Josephine Co. is also above the national average. Last week’s OHA reported the county’s average at 9.1%.
Click HERE to see the OHA data.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]