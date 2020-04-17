JaCo Circuit Court making changes to it’s day-to-day

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County Circuit Court is making a few changes as the community adjusts to a new normal.
The court is breaking cases into three categories based on what is most essential. The cases deemed less pertinent have been postponed until June 1, 2020. However, that date can change if the pandemic continues.
“I mean no one has been through this before. We’re totally reinventing the wheel here,” said Judge Greif.
Jackson County Circuit Court haven’t held a jury trial for about a month now, but is prepared if it has to. The court has been transitioning to a more virtual system, such as telecommunication. This is to protect the staff and the public.
For more information, visit courts.oregon.gov.
