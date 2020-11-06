JaCo Court goes on the road

JACKSON CO, ORE. Jackson County Circuit Court ran into some road blocks due to COVID-19.
In order to stay on schedule, it was forced to get creative with its location.
What once took place in a courtroom, is now taking place in the Central Medford high school auditorium.
The juror room, which originally held over 100 people was cut down to 30. This left them to explore other options.
According to the Trial Court Administrator, “We were able to replicate the exact court experience for not only the jurors but for the judge, the clerk, and the judicial assistant who help in court.”
The Circuit Court will continue to work with the school district for future trials.
The auditorium is reserved until December then the covid situation will be re-assessed.