JaCo. Dutch Bros makes surprise donation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore— One local coffee stand is stepping up this holiday season, to give back to people who lost everything in the Almeda Fire.
Jackson County Dutch Bros locations and the Dutch Bros Foundation, made a surprise donation of almost $290,000 today.
The money is going to the Phoenix-Talent Fire Relief Fund, to help rebuild the community.
On Black Friday, all Jackson County Dutch Bros locations gathered all of it’s proceeds, totaling more than $39,000
It combined that with an additional $250,000 from The Dutch Bros Foundation.
“Wow it’s hard to express our gratitude, this community is amazing despite all of the challenges we are going through, they really are rallying around Phoenix-Talent, so we are just so blessed and thankful,” says Heather Lowe Rogers, Talent Elementary Principal
The donation will go to the 3 elementary schools and 1 high school, in the Phoenix-Talent School District.
Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, Dutch Bros says it donates millions of dollars each year to causes across the country.
Jackson County Dutch Brothers says it couldn’t have been done, without the generosity of it’s customers.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.