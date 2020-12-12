Home
JaCo. Dutch Bros makes surprise donation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore— One local coffee stand is stepping up this holiday season, to give back to people who lost everything in the Almeda Fire.

Jackson County Dutch Bros locations and the Dutch Bros Foundation, made a surprise donation of almost $290,000 today.

The money is going to the Phoenix-Talent Fire Relief Fund, to help rebuild the community.

On Black Friday, all Jackson County Dutch Bros locations gathered all of it’s proceeds, totaling more than $39,000

It combined that with an additional $250,000 from The Dutch Bros Foundation.

“Wow it’s hard to express our gratitude, this community is amazing despite all of the challenges we are going through, they really are rallying around Phoenix-Talent, so we are just so blessed and thankful,” says Heather Lowe Rogers, Talent Elementary Principal

The donation will go to the 3 elementary schools and 1 high school, in the Phoenix-Talent School District.

Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, Dutch Bros says it donates millions of dollars each year to causes across the country.

Jackson County Dutch Brothers says it couldn’t have been done, without the generosity of it’s customers.

 

