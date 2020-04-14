JaCo Public Health explains why it hasn’t released info on coronavirus recoveries

According to public health officer, Dr. Jim Shames, Jackson County Public Health is not currently collecting and analyzing the recovery of the 47 known coronavirus cases in the county.
“The state is working on making that data available so that we can report it, and we do know some other counties are reporting it, we’re not trying to hold back, we’re just kind of waiting until we have appropriate data to share,” Dr. Shames said.
Dr. Shames says the county will look into releasing more information on recoveries in the future.
