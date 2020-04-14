Home
JaCo Public Health explains why it hasn’t released info on coronavirus recoveries

JACKSON CO., Ore. — Many local counties in our region are sharing how many people have recovered from coronavirus, but Jackson County is not.

According to public health officer, Dr. Jim Shames, Jackson County Public Health is not currently collecting and analyzing the recovery of the 47 known coronavirus cases in the county.

“The state is working on making that data available so that we can report it, and we do know some other counties are reporting it, we’re not trying to hold back, we’re just kind of waiting until we have appropriate data to share,” Dr. Shames said.

Dr. Shames says the county will look into releasing more information on recoveries in the future.

