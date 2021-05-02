JaCo Public Health investigating potential Covid-19 outbreaks at businesses

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Jackson County Health Department says several potential outbreaks are being investigated at local businesses. The Oregon Health Authority reports workplace outbreaks that have a minimum of 30 workers, with at least 5 associated cases of COVID-19.
Jackson County says McGrath’s Fish House in Medford has 5 cases linked to it.
Crest Transportation has 6 cases and Gander RV and Outdoors in Medford has 5 cases linked to the business.
Jackson County Health says all of these are ongoing investigations.
McGrath’s reached out to NBC5 News with the following statement:
We have a clarification on the news report of a COVID outbreak at McGrath’s Fish House in Medford which aired without all the facts.
There were 3 positive cases confirmed among employees of McGrath’s. Those employees had little or no contact with customers. One employee had not even worked in the week prior. Two linked cases had no connection to McGrath’s, but were at McGrath’s.
McGrath’s follows all safety protocols, testing employees daily, sanitizing and operating in an abundance of caution. So the restaurant closed for 2 days voluntarily for deep cleaning to make sure patrons would be safe before reopening.
The outbreak was on April 23rd, and even though the health department’s investigation may be continuing to track links for the 3 people involved, McGrath’s Fish House is no longer involved.
McGrath’s is open and safely serving takeout and outside seating.
