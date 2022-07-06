JaCo Public Health: Majority of Oregon counties in high risk for COVID-19

SOUTHERN OREGON,—The CDC is now recommending that for counties in the high-risk category for Covid-19, everyone should be masking in indoor public spaces.

Jackson County Public Health says the majority of Oregon counties are now in the high-risk zone.

Locally, Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath are all in the high-risk category, according to the CDC.

In Jackson County, the number of reported cases dropped slightly in the community for 2 weeks in a row.

But last week the numbers climbed again, and hospitalizations also continued to rise.

“Given how much covid we know is in the community and that is really starting to impact people more severely, I would support the recommendation to wear a mask indoors and yes in large public social gatherings,” said Dr. Leona O’Keefe with Public Health.

You can see your county’s Covid-19 risk levels on the CDC website.