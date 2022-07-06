JaCo Public Health: Majority of Oregon counties in high risk for COVID-19

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King July 5, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON,—The CDC is now recommending that for counties in the high-risk category for Covid-19, everyone should be masking in indoor public spaces.

Jackson County Public Health says the majority of Oregon counties are now in the high-risk zone.

Locally, Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath are all in the high-risk category, according to the CDC.

In Jackson County, the number of reported cases dropped slightly in the community for 2 weeks in a row.

But last week the numbers climbed again, and hospitalizations also continued to rise.

“Given how much covid we know is in the community and that is really starting to impact people more severely, I would support the recommendation to wear a mask indoors and yes in large public social gatherings,” said Dr. Leona O’Keefe with Public Health.

You can see your county’s Covid-19 risk levels on the CDC website.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content