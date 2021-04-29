JaCo Public Health says COVID-19 is 20x more infectious indoors than outdoors

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. – While Jackson Co. Public Health said there are no local data connecting a COVID-19 outbreak to a restaurant it says there’s still a risk. Public health director, Dr. Shames said COVID-19 is about 20x more infectious indoors than outdoors, even more, if the people aren’t wearing masks. The county said it’s difficult to trace customer exposure back to a restaurant, but it’s a different story for workers.

“We do know that restaurants are fairly commonplace where workers can get COVID and share it among each other,” said Dr. Shames.

Dr. Shames said he’s happy Gov. Kate Brown increased outdoor seating capacities but said the only way for us to go back to normal is for people to get vaccinated.

