JaCo to close off trail areas of Bear Creek Greenway during fire season

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Jackson County Commissioners Wednesday morning, approved the closure of off-trail areas on the Bear Creek Greenway, during fire season. The order closes all county-owned off-trail areas of the greenway, for the public’s safety.

The 2020 Almeda Fire burned about 9 miles of the Bear Creek Greenway, from Ashland to the outskirts of Medford, including 150 acres of county-owned property.

County Administrator Danny Jordan said dry brush, an abundant fuel source, will create dangerous conditions for the rapid spread of wildfire on the natural off-trail areas of the greenway. Public use of the paved bike path will *still be available.

“It’s obviously a reasonable, prudent and necessary step to attempt to address what we know as a potentially known and substantial threat to health safety, and welfare of our people,” said Commissioner Rick Dyer.

The board took the same action last year, to prohibit access to certain areas of the greenway. The order will go into effect when ODF declares the beginning of fire season, locally. It will end when the fire season is over.