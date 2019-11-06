Jail proposal next stop: Ashland City Council

The proposal would increase property taxes to fund a new jail with about 800 beds. Earlier this year both Ashland and Talent turned the proposal down. We asked Ashland City Councilor Rich Rosenthal why this time would be any different. He says Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler has increased communication with each of the city’s councils.
“He was able to sit down with two of the three councilors in Ashland and others in, from other municipalities to hear about the strengths and weaknesses of the argument in favor of placing this on the ballot,” Rosenthal said.
Rosenthal says each month delayed, the cost to build the facility just goes up. If the Ashland City Council doesn’t vote tonight, it will either be Nov. 19 or later in the month.
