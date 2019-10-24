Jamba announces plan to open Medford location

MEDFORD, Ore. – We’ve got word that another nationwide chain plans on moving to the Rogue Valley.
Jamba, formerly known as Jamba Juice, said they anticipate opening a location in Medford next year.
The city says it hasn’t received a building application yet, so no word on the exact location. But the smoothie company tells us it hopes to open by late 2020.
The chain’s public relations manager added the caveat that their plans may be subject to change.
The closest Jambas right now are in Klamath Falls and Eugene.