JCFD1 receives new engine from Oregon State Fire Marshal

Posted by Lauren Pretto August 1, 2024

ROGUE RIVER, Ore.- Jackson County Fire District 1 receives a new engine from Oregon State Fire Marshal.

The new engine is a Type 6 wildland engine and JCFD1 will be responsible for it for the next three years.

Oregon State Fire Marshal will continue to maintain ownership of the engine, but the fire district hopes OSFM will leave the engine in Rogue River once the three years pass.

JCFD1 says this couldn’t come at a better time as its Type 6 wildland engine is 23 years old and ready to be replaced, which would cost close to $200 thousand.

