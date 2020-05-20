JCSO: 28 cars have been broken into the past month in White City

The public information officer for JCSO says these car break-ins are happening in residential areas of White City.
JCSO believes multiple individuals are involved with the break-ins, which are happening both at night and in broad daylight.
“The best gauge of if something is wrong, or something doesn’t fit are the people who live in the neighborhood. A lot of people tell me ‘well, I didn’t want to bother the deputies, I know they’re busy,’ yeah, we’re pretty busy – but that’s our job,” said public information officer, Mike Moran.
Moran wants to remind everyone to always lock car doors, keep the windows up and do not leave valuables in your car.
