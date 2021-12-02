JCSO explains why an arrest hasn’t yet been made following child porn case

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A joint task force [SOCET/Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team] said this week that someone at a Central Point home uploaded child pornography.

So far, an arrest hasn’t been made.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sergeant Jesse Ainsworth says the investigation process around child porn uploads is extensive and takes time.

He says once police obtain a search warrant to obtain digital devices that may have been used to upload the pornography, an additional search warrant is then required to process those devices.

He says if the second search warrant is approved, then the devices are taken to the Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force, where forensic examiners go through and search for the explicit images.

“From the time we receive the initial tip, to issuing subpoenas to service providers, serving search warrants at houses, interviewing witnesses… It can take months, generally 4 – 6 months, before we’re able to make an arrest,” Ainsworth said.

Ainsworth says a lot of tips about the explicit content come from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, as well as service providers who notice the content.