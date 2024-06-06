JCSO offering DUII Victim’s Impact Panel at Asante RRMC Smullin Center

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is offering a DUII Victim’s Impact Panel at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center’s Smullin Center.

Classes are being held monthly, beginning at 6:30 pm and lasting until 9:00 pm, as a part of the sheriff’s office’s Traffic Safety Program. Wednesday’s class mainly emphasized impaired driving but also touched on aggressive and distracted driving. The panel features DUII crash survivors and family members of DUII victims discussing the impact impaired driving has had on their lives. JCSO Criminal Deputy, Aaron Grissom, says Wednesday is the first time the sheriff’s office has opened up the class to teenage drivers.

“Younger boys, statistically, they’re about 2.5 times more likely to be in a crash than their female counterparts,” Grissom said, “but this is just a good opportunity for us to reach out to especially the kids before summer break to help them make good decisions.”

The panel is open and free to the public, but for those court mandated to attend there is a fee. Grissom says impaired driving hurts and kills a lot of people and JCSO wants to do whatever they can to stop that.

For more information, reach out to the Traffic Safety Program at 541-864-8762.

