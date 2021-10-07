Home
Jefferson Spirits hosting ‘shot for shot’ vaccine event in Medford this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore — Jefferson Spirits in downtown Medford will be hosting a vaccination clinic this Saturday for people that have yet to get their shots.

Their “shot for shot” event will be held in the downstairs “Medicine Room” section. Anyone that gets inoculated at the event will receive a gift certificate for food or drinks at the bar.

The bar, located on the 400 block of east Main street,  partnered with Rogue River Pharmacy for the initiative. Pharmacists will only be administering Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine.

“It’s not intended to start a debate on whether the vaccine is good or bad,” Dennis Clark, owner of Jefferson Spirits, told NBC5 Wednesday.  “All it is intended to do is offer a place to get the vaccine. If somebody wants to come here instead of a drive thru parking lot, they can come here, and have a little fun afterwards.” 

The event will go from six p.m. until nine p.m. 

